Targeting hardliners,Omar Abdullah wants Kashmiris to ignore election boycott calls

With voters in Pakistan turning out in large numbers defying Taliban’s diktats,Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said Kashmiris should take a leaf out of their book and ignore poll boycott calls by separatists.

“Good reason for Kashmiris to ignore boycott calls,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

He referred to the statement made by Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G Ebrahim,who after casting his vote yesterday said,”When good people do not vote,bad people benefit.”

Millions of Pakistanis braved Taliban threats and violence that claimed some 50 lives to vote in the general election that marked the first transition from one civilian government to another in the country’s 66-year history.

However,hardline Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani today said that it “stands by its election boycott policy”.

Omar’s tweet came as early trends showed Nawaz Sharif set for a third term as Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

“Given the bloody election Pakistan has seen I hope they now realise that there can be no good terrorists & bad terrorists,all terror is bad,” he posted.

