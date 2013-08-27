Sonia Gandhi discharged from AIIMS; no cause of concern,say doctors

Congress president Sonia Gandhi,who was briefly admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on Monday night,was discharged at around 1.30 am on Tuesday. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson was rushed to AIIMS after she started feeling unwell while the voting for Food Security Bill was going on in Lok Sabha.

Sonia unwell,admitted to AIIMS,condition stable

Sonia,67,was admitted to the cardiology unit after she complained of exhaustion and was undergoing check ups,hospital sources said,adding that her condition was stable and there was no cause for concern.

The UPA chairperson,who has been spearheading the UPA’s ambitious Fool Security Bill,was taken straight to AIIMS from the Lok Sabha when the voting was underway on various amendments to the Food Security Bill moved by the Opposition.

Sonia was seen leaving Parliament at 8.15 pm,being helped by Union minister Kumari Selja. Her son and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also accompanied her.

Sources said top doctors of AIIMS including its acting director R C Deka attended on her.

