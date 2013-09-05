Samajwadi Party sacks Kamal Farooqui as its secretary over Bhatkal remarks

Samajwadi Party on Thursday sacked Kamal Farooqui as its Secretary in the wake of his controversial remarks that Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal was arrested as he was a Muslim.

SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav today shot off a letter to Farooqui informing him that party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has removed him as secretary of the SP National Executive with immediate effect.

Farooqi had said Bhatkal may have been arrested because he was a Muslim.

He had later apologised for his remark stating that his comments were misunderstood.

Farooqui’s remarks had kicked up a controversy when he asked whether it is based on the grounds of crime or religion.

Congress and BJP had slammed Farooqi for his comment calling it ridiculous.

