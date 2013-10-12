‘Phailin’ cripples wheels between Bhubaneshwar and coastal areas

The panic triggered by impending onslaught of Cyclone ‘Phailin’ in coastal areas of Odisha has crippled all vehicular movement on National Highway 5 which connects the state capital to Gopalpur,the projected landfall site.

Multi-wheel trucks and other four-wheel vehicles could be seen lined up along the highway as all movement towards the cyclone area has been restricted by the state administration.

‘Dhabas’,small hotels and other business spots along this vital road have been shut fearing nature’s fury.

The NH-5 connects Chennai with Kolkata.

We are camping here since yesterday as the weather has gone bad. We want to cross over the Gopalpur,Chhattarpur area as soon as the cyclone effect is gone, T Ravi,a truck driver from Tamil Nadu told PTI.

Ravi and few other trucks were moving with goods from Vizag to Kolkata when they decided to halt near Rambha village.

In the state capital,the air is abuzz with talk of the cyclone and hence business establishments are reluctant to open.

Normal business has been hit as everyone is skeptical as to what would happen…will there be any damage. Cancellation of trains and buses towards coastal areas of the state have surely hit the movement of commuters, Suvendu Mohanty,who runs a travel agency in Bhubaneshwar,said.

All eyes are glued on TV sets to know the latest developments related to Phailin.Such a situation of tension and panic arising out of a natural fury has come to Odisha after a very long time, Basanta Dash,a local government official,said.

The city has been receiving light to heavy rainfall since the last few days.

The district administration has also stopped movement of villagers in this area towards Gopalpur.

