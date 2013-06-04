Pakistani diplomat assaulted in Delhi road rage case,2 arrested

A Pakistani diplomat and his driver were assaulted in what is believed to be a case of road rage on Monday evening.

Police said Pakistani diplomat Syed Zirgham Raza was returning to his Vasant Vihar residence in his official vehicle,when his car collided with a two-wheeler near JNU new campus in south Delhi.

“A woman and her nephew were arrested in connection with a minor brawl with a Pakistani diplomat and his driver following a freak accident in south Delhi,” police said.

Roshni and her nephew Rohit were apprehended after a case of rash and negligent driving was registered against them in connection with the incident in Ber Sarai last evening.

A case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving),323 (causing hurt),336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),341 (wrongfully restraining another person),143 (being member of unlawful assembly) and 149 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal code were registered against them,police said.

Syed Zirgham Raza,Pak First Secretary (Trade) suffered “minor bruises” in a brawl when his car and a motorcycle were involved in a “freak accident” in Ber Serai at around 7.25 pm yesterday when he was returning to his Vasant Vihar home.

The Pakistan High Commission has lodged a strong protest with the Ministry of External Affairs over the issue,its spokesman Manzoor Ali Memon had said yesterday.

According to police sources,they received a call at 7.26 pm yesterday about an accident and quarrel with a woman.

Police rushed to the spot and found that Raza was travelling in the car driven by his Pakistani driver Haider Zaman.

“They met with an accident with a motorcycle coming from Ber Sarai. It was a freak accident and there was no damage or injury to any party happened. But the woman Roshni and her nephew allegedly entered into an argument with the driver,which led to a minor brawl.

“The driver and Roshni sustained minor bruises. Raza also received a bruise when he intervened in the matter. Both parties went for medical examination,” a senior police official said.

