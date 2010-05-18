Orissa awaiting suggestions from Centre over naxalism

With Union Home Minister P Chidambarams speaking about the need to re-visit anti-naxal strategy in Orissa and Chhatishgarh,Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said his government was waiting for further suggestions from the Centre.

Let us wait for further suggestions from the Centre, Patnaik said while parrying a question on the state governments stand on use of air power against Maoists.

Describing yesterdayss Maoist attack on a bus in Dantewada killing about 50 people as terrible and tragic,Patnaik said police and officials of the state government were in constant touch with officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The state government,he said,was adopting a joint strategy to deal with Maoists and was waiting for additional central para-military forces for deployment in southern and northen districts.

