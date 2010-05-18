Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Orissa awaiting suggestions from Centre over naxalism

Orissa awaiting suggestions from Centre over naxalism

With Union Home Minister P Chidambarams speaking about the need to re-visit anti-naxal strategy in Orissa and Chhatishgarh,Orissa CM Naveen Patnaik said his govt was waiting for further suggestions from the Centre.

Written by Agencies | Bhubaneswar | Published: May 18, 2010 3:39:36 pm
Related News

With Union Home Minister P Chidambarams speaking about the need to re-visit anti-naxal strategy in Orissa and Chhatishgarh,Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said his government was waiting for further suggestions from the Centre.

Let us wait for further suggestions from the Centre, Patnaik said while parrying a question on the state governments stand on use of air power against Maoists.

Describing yesterdayss Maoist attack on a bus in Dantewada killing about 50 people as terrible and tragic,Patnaik said police and officials of the state government were in constant touch with officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The state government,he said,was adopting a joint strategy to deal with Maoists and was waiting for additional central para-military forces for deployment in southern and northen districts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now