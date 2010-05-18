Orissa awaiting suggestions from Centre over naxalism

With Union Home Minister P Chidambarams speaking about the need to re-visit anti-naxal strategy in Orissa and Chhatishgarh,Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said his government was waiting for further suggestions from the Centre.
Let us wait for further suggestions from the Centre, Patnaik said while parrying a question on the state governments stand on use of air power against Maoists.
Describing yesterdayss Maoist attack on a bus in Dantewada killing about 50 people as terrible and tragic,Patnaik said police and officials of the state government were in constant touch with officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
The state government,he said,was adopting a joint strategy to deal with Maoists and was waiting for additional central para-military forces for deployment in southern and northen districts.
