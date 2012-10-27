Nitin Gadkari’s stay as BJP chief will help Congress: Digvijay

Congress will benefit if Nitin Gadkari’s continues as BJP president since it will help in exposing the main Opposition party’s corrupt face in the public,party general secretary Digvijay Singh said on Saturday.

Continuance of Gadkari as BJP president is in the interest of the Congress as it will help the party in exposing BJP’s corrupt face in the public, he said at his ancestral hometown Raghogarh before leaving for Indore.

Gadkari is facing flak over allegations of dubious funding of his company. The main Opposition party has rallied behind Gadkari and ruled out his resignation over the charges.

To a question,the Congress general secretary said after the proposed reshuffle of Union Cabinet,Rahul Gandhi could be seen playing a bigger role in the party.

Singh sought to downplay pre-poll surveys predicting victory for BJP in Gujarat,saying they are incorrect and Congress is contesting the Assembly election due in December with an aim to register win.

Asked about reports that he would contest the next Lok Sabha polls from Rajgarh,the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he was ready to fight from any other seat except Rajgarh.

Referring to the Global Investors Meet being organised at Indore from tomorrow,Singh demanded that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government make public how many agreements it had signed prior to the meet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App