Narendra Dabholkar: A literary genius

Tuesday happens to be the deadline for finalising the content of our weekly magazine,and as per practice he had gone through the draft of forthcoming issue a day before. Sadhana had become synonymous with the name Dabholkar.

It is now hard to imagine carrying out work without our pillar of strength, expressed the team of weekly Sadhana while mourning the death of Narendra Dabholkar,who was the editor of the magazine for the last 15 years.

The latest 66th anniversary issue of the weekly,themed on the influence of Indian cinema,proved the last work of Dabholkar as an editor. Established by the social reformer late Sane Guruji on August 15,1948,Dabholkar is being credited for using the weekly as an effective instrument in shaping the society.

While elaborating on choice of the theme for Sadhana’s anniversary issue,which otherwise considered to be thought provoking and serious read,Dabholkar,in his editorial,had described film as a medium having influence on each and everyone of the society.

At the outset of his editorial,he had shared how the idea for the anniversary issue was conceived after reading the work of Ramachandra Guha,an Indian historian and writer.

…Guha’s ‘India after Gandhi’,a book released in 2007 offers perspective on country’s journey in past 60-years. The last 20-page chapter of this book is themed on cinema’s impact on Indian society at large genesis of Sadhan’s anniversary issue lies in the very last paragraph of the chapter.., an excerpt from editorial reads.

Senior bureaucrat and writer Laxmikant Deshmukh who contributed for Sadhana’s latest issue among other noted personalities,said Dabholkar had asked him to write on reel life drama that stirred soul. I chose (the) 2012 Marathi film Dhag to write upon. Dabholkar was very much satisfied the way I had penned the article as per his expectations. Needful to say,Sadhana groomed (the) writer in me. I had been contributing for the weekly owing to my love for his founder late Sane Guruji and Dabholkar as well, said Deshmukh,expressing shock over the brutal killing of the social activist.

Suresh Mane,one of the team members of Sadhana,said late educationist and writer GP Pradhan and famous poet Vasant Bapat handed over editorial charge of the weekly to Dabholkar in 1998. Dabholkar with his vision and talent ensured Sadhana reaching new heights. Gradually it became popular publication among class as well as mass, he said.

Girish Sahasrabudhe,an artist associated with Sadhana team,described Dabholkar as a literary genius without an iota of self pride. He used to share his ideas in such an effective way that people would accept it easily. He was scholar of literature,which reflected in quality reads in the form of Sadhana, he said.

