Mulayam Singh Yadav launches tirade against Congress

Amidst speculation that his party might withdraw outside support to UPA, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today launched a tirade against Congress accusing it of being “cheat and clever” and taking the people for a ride.

Addressing SP workers at his native place Saifai,Yadav said Congress always does things keeping in mind elections. “First,the party waived farmers’ loan slightly and then the elections took place which saw Congress winning a convincing majority.

“They will again do that. They are so clever and cheat…they take people for a ride when the time comes”,Yadav charged and asked the people not to fall for Congress’ tactics.

Hinting at his ambitions for a larger role in national politics,Yadav said coming Lok Sabha elections is the “real elections as Delhi means everything”.

“State governments don’t mean much. They are like your ‘patwari’ (revenue official) and government in Delhi is akin to your Collector”,the SP chief said.

Speaking on the occasion,Mulayam’s son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said party workers’ next target should be to see Mulayam in the throne in Delhi.

The SP chief claimed that in next Lok Sabha elections,SP would be in the role of a kingmaker and party workers should work hard so that the party can done the key role.

He said the faith with which people installed a SP government in Uttar Pradesh has to be retierated in Lok Sabha elections.

