Jackie Collins comes out with another racy novel

Top-selling novelist Jackie Collins is known for giving her readers an unrivaled insider’s knowledge of the rich,famous as well as infamous and in her new offering ‘The Power Trip’,she tells about the voyage of a Russian billionaire in his state-of-the-art yacht along with five powerful couples.

The book,published by Simon & Schuster,is set on the luxury yacht off the coast of Cabo San Lucas. It’s a tropical getaway with a cast of global power-hungry elites that turns sour when they find out they don’t control as much of the world as they thought.

Some great new characters come to life in this book — you’ll meet Aleksandr Kasianenko,a billionaire Russian oligarch,and his sexy supermodel girlfriend,Bianca. Hammond Patterson,a driven Senator,and his lovely but unhappy wife,Sierra.

Cliff Baxter,a charming,never married movie star,and his ex-waitress girlfriend,Lori. Taye Sherwin,a famous black UK footballer,and his interior designer wife,Ashley. Luca Perez,a male Latin singing sensation with his older decadent English boyfriend,Jeromy. And Flynn,a maverick journalist with his Asian renegade female friend,Xuan, says Collins.

Along for the ride are Russian mobsters,pirates,and Mercedes — a bad little Mexican girl with larceny on her mind.

