India has pressed Pakistan for extradition of Dawood Ibrahim,Hafiz Saeed: Shinde

The 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed are in Pakistan and government has pressed for their extradition to India,Lok Sabha was informed today.

Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said when he had met his Pakistani counterpart,he had demanded that Ibrahim and Saeed be handed over to India.

He had told the Pakistan Interior Minister that the two could be Karachi or elsewhere in that country.

In reply to a supplementary by Ananth Kumar (BJP),Shinde said at the Interpol Conference held recently,New Delhi had agitated on the issue and had pressed that Pakistan be asked to hand over Dawood to India.

The Home Minister made these remarks after NDA members sparred with the treasury benches when Minister of State for Home R P N Singh while replying to the supplementary said opposition tries to portray the UPA government as weak on terror.

He said the present government has taken steps on dealing with terror unlike the opposition when it was in power.

As both sides traded charges,Shinde rose to reply to the supplementary question.

Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar tried to calm the tempers saying the opposition should listen to the reply.

