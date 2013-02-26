Hyderabad blast: NIA seeks custody of suspected IM operatives

The NIA has moved a Delhi court seeking custody of two alleged operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen to interrogate them in connection with the twin blasts in Hyderabad which claimed 16 lives.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved a plea before District Judge I S Mehta,who issued production warrants for tomorrow against Syed Maqbool and Imran Khan.

The two are lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody after being arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with the August 2012 Pune blasts.

The court has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to produce both the alleged IM operatives before it tomorrow when it will hear the NIA’s plea seeking their custodial interrogation.

According to NIA,Maqbool and Imran had in July,2012 allegedly recced Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar,where the blasts took place,on the instructions of IM’s Pakistan-based founder Riyaz Bhatkal and their interrogation will help them to know the exact plan envisaged by Riyaz.

NIA prosecutor Ahmed Khan said they require the custody of the duo to interrogate them regarding the recent Hyderabad blasts as they are suspected operatives of IM and could give them details and more clues about the executors of the blasts.

On February 21,Hyderabad was rocked by two blasts in the crowded Dilsukhnagar area.

The blasts triggered by Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) took place outside a roadside eatery near Konark and Venkatadiri theatres in the area.

