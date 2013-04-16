Honour killing: Man arrested for killing daughter in UP

A month after a girl was found dead,police has claimed to crack the case by arresting her father for killing her for ‘honour’ in Nasirpur village here.

21-year-old Meenakshi was in a relationship with a boy of the same village and wanted to marry him,but her father Surajmal was against it,said SSP Manjil Saini.

Following a heated argument on March 17,2013,Surajmal shot dead his daughter.During the interrogation held yesterday,Surajmal confessed to have killed Meenakshi for tarnishing the family’s name,she said.

He has been arrested in connection with the case.

