Gujarat BJP’s NaMo TV back on air

BJP’s NaMo TV,apparently named after Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi,was back on air after getting clearance from the Election Commission (EC).

District Collector Vijay Nehra said The Election Commission has granted permission to NaMo Gujarat TV channel to start their telecast under Gujarat Cinema Rules.

The channel,an initiative of Gujarat BJP,was launched on October 4,a day after the announcement of the Assembly election schedule in the state,only to be shut on October 5,pending clearances.

The poll panel on October 12 cleared the way for the channel to go on air but put certain conditions to monitor political advertisements and possible paid news during the election period.

For the network,the BJP has partnered with five local Gujarati satellite channels which will broadcast the same content. The channel is available through cable networks and direct-to-home (DTH) platform.

The project has been launched under the supervision of Gujarat Industry Minister Saurabh Patel and BJP leader Parindu Bhagat,both close associates of Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App