Four-storey building collapses in east Delhi,1 killed

One person was killed and 14 others were injured when a four-storeyed building collapsed in east Delhi’s Jafrabad area in the wee hours today. “The incident took place at around 2 am when some workers were demolishing the newly-constructed building after it had developed cracks,” a Delhi Fire Service officer said.

“One person named Furkan has died in the collapse while 14 others have been injured,” he said. According to an MCD official,the building was declared unsafe after cracks appeared in it. MCD had decided to bring it down but the owner said that he will raze it on his own,the official said.

All those injured in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital and have been discharged after treatment,police said.”Everybody has been evacuated and all the injured have been discharged from the hospital,” said a senior police official.

