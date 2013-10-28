DMK serves legal notice to AIADMK’s leader Jayalalithaa

DMK on Monday slapped a legal notice on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and others charging her government with misusing official position by propagating her party’s symbol “two leaves” on recently launched public transport buses,besides complaining to Election Commission.

The DMK Legal Wing has served the notices to State’s Transport Minister Senthil Balaji,Chief Secretary Sheela Balaakrishnan and Managing Director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation among others.

The M Karunanidhi led party has also petitioned the Election Commission to derecognise AIADMK for violating model code of conduct in the Yercaud Assemby bypoll.

It also urged the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau to initiate steps against those named in its complaint under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act,1988.

The complaint stated that AIADMK with calculative and scientific motive has painted its “two leaves” symbol on 50 mini-buss launched on October 23 and also on some 610 buses.

The action amounted to misuse and abusing the official position as public servant and also a criminal misconduct,it charged.

The complaint besides urging Jayalalithaa to remove the advertisements has also appealed to CAG to look into the issue.

