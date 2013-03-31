BJP should project Narendra Modi in LS elections: Baba Ramdev

BJP should project Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi as its leader in the next Lok Sabha elections and change its priorities if it wants to return to power,Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said today.

He said that Congress cannot return to power due to its anti-people policies but BJP can do it provided it changed its priorities.

“There is some possibility and space for BJP if it changes priorities and thinks about projecting Narendra Modi in next Lok Sabha elections,” Ramdev said at a press conference here.

“Modi emerged as a robust leader who has become icon of development and courage and has zero tolerance for corruption but the final decision for his projection is to be taken by the BJP and Sangh,” he said.

He said the country today is facing a leadership crisis and people are looking at individuals instead of political parties to bring about a positive change in politics.

“We believe that this will take place and the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be decisive in this direction,” he said.

He alleged that the government could not take the issues of corruption and black money to a logical conclusion and that Congress has has no chance of forming the next government at the centre as it has betrayed the people.

“Congress has lost confidence among masses. So many scams worth crores of rupees have come to light and people will not vote for the party,” he said.

He accused the Congress of misusing the CBI against its political rivals. “What SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said against Congress and CBI is true,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of coming together of all like-minded individuals like Anna Hazare,he said building up social and political pressure was necessary to bring a change in system.

“Anna is a good person but he wants to stay away from politics. Building up political pressure along with social pressure is necessary to change the system. Laws are made and amended in Parliament and not by saints or monks and social activist,” he said.

Ramdev,who was in the city to hold meetings with his workers,said he was on a mission to play a big role in Lok Sabha election though he himself will not contest election.

“There should be our,at least,300 members in parliament so that we can play decisive role and I am working in this direction,” he said.

