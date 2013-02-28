Assembly bypoll: NCP wins Chandgad seat in Maharashtra

NCP candidate Sandhyadevi Babasaheb Kupekar today won the Chandgad Assembly seat bye-election in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district by a margin of 24,847 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting NCP MLA Babasaheb Kupekar in September last year.

The voting for the bypoll had taken place on February 24,for which only three candidates had filed their nomination. Apart from Sandhyadevi,Rajendra Shamrav Gaddyanwar was the candidate of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana,while Sunil Arjun Shintre contested on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Sandhyadevi,wife of Babasaheb Kupekar,won the seat against her nearest rival Gaddyanwar. Sandhyadevi polled 93,486 votes,while Gaddyanwar got 68,639 votes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App