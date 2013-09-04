Asaram’s bail application rejected,’godman’ to remain in jail till Sept 15

The bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu,accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl,was on Wednesday rejected by a Jodhpur court after the

prosecution raised strong objection to setting him free.

The District and Sessions Judge (Rural) Manoj Kumar Vyas dismissed the bail plea after two days of hearing arguments by Asaram’s counsel K K Manan and perusing prosecution’s detailed reply.

Before arrest,Asaram Bapu warned Rajasthan government

The court rejected the defense counsel’s arguments raised over the FIR,medical report and statement of the girl who was sexually assaulted,Additional Advocate Geneal Anand Purohit told reporters.

72-year-old Asaram was sent to jail on Monday after he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a court here. Asaram was arrested in Indore following an FIR lodged by the victim that she was sexually assaulted by him.

Asaram’s counsel alleged that the police had worked under the pressure of media and prepared FIR in a hurry. He contended that the FIR against Asaram does not stand as there are several lacunae in it.

Holy men,unholy acts: Sex,lies and secrets

He has been booked under sections 376,342,506 and 509 of the IPC,section 8 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections 23 and 26 of the Juvenile Justice Act in connection with the alleged assault.

The defence claimed that the victim was not minor as was being claimed and in fact was an adult and so the charges under POSCO against Asaram also do not stand.

Asaram was arrested amid high drama on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday in Indore and brought here on Monday for interrogation. He has denied the charges.

He has cleared a potency test conducted on him at the SN Medical college here. To recreate the incident,police had also also taken to his Manai Ashram,about 30 km from Jodhpur,where the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Opposing the bail plea,the prosecution said the ongoing probe in the case will be affected if he was freed.

PHOTOS: Asaram sent to 14-day judicial custody

If let off on bail Asaram will try to influence the investigations as he had already tried to influence the police,it told the court.

Police claimed that Asaram’s supporters have threatened fficers handling the case and even tried to bribe the cops who had shown up to arrest him,a charge denied by the self-styled sipritual preacher.

A threatening letter apparently faxed from UP was received by Jodhpur DCP A P Lamba who is heading the probe in the case,the court was informed.

According to the police,Asaram’s medical report clearly showed that he had lied about being unwell to evade arrest. It also contended that Asaram clearing the potency test showed that he was capable of having sexually assaulted the girl.

Related: Asaram sent to jail for 14 days

“Points made by the prosecution in its reply have been accepted by the court and the victim’s statements have been considered by the court too as recorded in the FIR,” Purohit said.

The defence submitted that the girl was an adult but the court accepted date of birth certficate of the victim made availabe by the prosecution,and found her a minor,he said.

“There was no change in FIR either as demanded by the defence lawyer. The important section 376 of IPC dealing with rape charge was also considered and maintained by the court,” he said.

Two other accused in the case Shilpi (warden) and Sharad (caretaker of the ashram) were still missing or absconding,he said. Purohit also commended the media role in

the case.

After the judgement,Asaram’s another counsel Jagmal Choudhary told reporters that he would move an appeal in the high court against the bail rejection.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App