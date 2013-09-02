Arrested in Goa for immoral trafficking,SP MLA gets bail

A sessions court on Monday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh Mahendra Singh who was arrested last week from a dance bar in Goa.

The MLA had been booked under Immoral Trafficking Act and remanded in police custody till September 2.

District and Sessions court also asked Singh,an MLA from Sitapur,to be present at Panaji police station for next three days.

Singh,along with five others,was apprehended from a dance bar located in Campal area here following a raid by police on August 26.

Six girls,from Punjab,Delhi,Mumbai,UP and Chhattisgarh,were rescued during the raid.

Investigations so far have shown the legislator and other accused brought the girls to Goa on their trip and even stayed with them in a starred hotel at Calangute.

Police had already informed the UP Assembly Speaker about Singh’s arrest as is mandatory under law.

