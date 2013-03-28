Anna Hazare to address 8 rallies in Punjab

Anti-corruption crusader and social activist Anna Hazare will address eight public rallies in Punjab during his five day ‘Janatantra Yatra’ beginning March 30 from Amritsar.

Gurdeep Singh,a spokesperson of the Janatantra Morcha said today that Anna Hazare would start first phase of his Yatra from Amritsar after paying obeisance at Durgiana Mandir,Harmandir Saheb and Ramtirath temple.

He will address first public rally at the Jallianwalan Bagh on March 31 followed by two more public rallies to be held at Kapurthala and Jalandhar on the same day. Two rallies will be held each at Ludhiana and Moga on April 1 followed by Bathinda rally on April 2,Singh said.

He will address two more rallies one at Barnala and the second and last at Patiala before wrapping his Punjab yatra to make aware the people of the “UPA government’s efforts to give a ditch” to the Jan Lok Pal bill.

