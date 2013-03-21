1993 Mumbai blasts: Ujjwal Nikam hails death to Yakub Memon,wants US action against brother Tiger

Ujjwal Nikam,the Special Public Prosecutor in the 1993 blasts case,today hailed Supreme Court’s verdict upholding death sentence to Yakub Memon,brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon,believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

“I am very happy that death sentence to Yakub has been upheld by the Supreme Court. The death sentence awarded to Yakub should result in bringing pressure on Pakistan,which will find it difficult to shelter Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim any more,” Nikam told reporters after the verdict.

Nikam said it was unfortunate that Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim,who along with Yakub,hatched the conspiracy for the blasts in Dubai,were taking shelter in Pakistan.

“I want the US government to take stringent steps now. Upholding of death sentence to Yakub should pave the way for dangerous terrorists like Tiger Memon to be forced out of Pakistan to face legal process in India,” he said.

