Delayed train status: Railways extends free SMS service to 1,373 trains; Duronto, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi among a few

The number of trains whose status can be known by a toll free SMS has been increased to 1,373 trains. The new additions now include Garib Rath, Duronto, Jan Shatabdi, suvidha, Humsafar, Superfast and Premium trains.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2018 12:59 pm
Railways to include more trains for late status enquiry via toll free SMS This free of cost SMS service provides the status of the trains that are running late to all the passengers who mention their mobile phone numbers at the time of booking the ticket. (Express Photo)
To assuage concerns regarding delayed train status, the Indian Railways has extended their toll-free SMS service to at least 1,373 trains, including Garib Rath, Duronto, Jan Shatabdi, Suvidha, Humsafar, Superfast and Premium trains among a few. This free SMS service is available to all the booked passengers who can enquire about trains running late by more than an hour. The toll-free service will, however, be available only to those passengers who have provided their mobile phone numbers through either e-ticket or counter ticket (PRS) bookings.

This free SMS service provides the status of the trains that are running late to all the passengers who mention their mobile phone numbers at the time of booking the ticket. Through this service, the Railway hopes that passengers will be able to plan their journey and minimise some of the inconvenience caused due to trains running late. The passengers can text their PNR (Passenger Name Record) to 139 and know the status of the respective train.

