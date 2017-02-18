Lata Mangeshkar gets Legendary Award

Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo) Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo)

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the ‘Legendary Award’ by the Brand Laureate. The Brand Laureate Awards recognises world-class achievement in branding among individuals and companies.

“Heartfelt thank you to “The Brand Laureate” for honouring me with the “Legendary Award” 2017,” Mangeshkar, 87, posted on Twitter alongside the pictures of the award. “I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well wishers.” she added.

In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Brand Laureate Legendary Award for his unmatched contribution to Indian Cinema.

The Brand Laureate Legendary Award has been earlier given to the likes of former South African president Nelson Mandela, Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus, Indian businessman Ratan Tata, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Facebook CEO Marck Zuckerburg and F1 racer Michael Schumacher.