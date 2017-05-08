After suspension of service, last flight of Pakistan International Airlines arrives in Mumbai

The flight number PK274 has become the last PIA flight to arrive at Mumbai airport. Express Photo by Pradip Das The flight number PK274 has become the last PIA flight to arrive at Mumbai airport. Express Photo by Pradip Das

After Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s decision to suspend its flight operations on the Karachi to Mumbai route, the last scheduled flight from Karachi landed at Mumbai international airport at 12:25 pm on Monday. The flight number PK274 has become the last PIA flight to arrive at Mumbai airport. Also PK 275 was the last flight of PIA to depart for Karachi from Mumbai airport. PIA flights, however, would continue flying to New Delhi.

The airlines had earlier announced that services will be suspended from May 11, 2017. But the suspensions came three days before. A PIA official had told news agency PTI that the decision to suspend flights was taken in respect to “commercial considerations”. The Karachi-Mumbai flight, which operated twice in a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, saw extremely low traffic on the route, the official added.

The decision to suspend the flight came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the beheading and mutilation of two Indian soldiers across Line of Control by Pakistan military forces. But PIA officials have denied rumours that strained bilateral relations between the two nations has played any factor in the decision. “The reasons behind the move are purely commercial,” PIA spokesperson Danyal Gillani said.

