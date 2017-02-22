‘Last minute works’ in Delhi colonies in view of polls: Congress

The Delhi Congress today claimed the AAP government was using funds sanctioned by the Sheila Dikshit dispensation for carrying out “last minute works” in the unauthorised colonies ahead of the civic election. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that “step-motherly treatment” was being meted out to the residents of the colonies. Not a single unauthorised colony has been regularised by the AAP, he said.

Heating up local politics ahead of the municipal polls, Maken had recently released a report card “evaluating” the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation’s work since it stormed to power in 2015.

He also targeted the BJP, which governs all the three civic bodies, alleging the corporation authorities were to prepare layout plan of around 1,639 colonies, but has managed to do so in the case of 53 such settlements till date.

“Residents of the unauthorised colonies are being meted out step-motherly treatment. 40 per cent population of Delhi lives in slums and these colonies. AAP had promised to regularise the colonies within a year but not a single one has been done so,” he told reporters.

Unauthorised colonies have also been the worst affected during the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya in the past few years, he said.

Maken, a former Union Minister, said Kejriwal’s heart was not in Delhi. He does not even attend office, Maken said.

“Between 2007-13, we (the Congress government) had regularised 895 colonies and had sanctioned Rs 4,200 crore for developmental works. Now ahead of municipal polls, AAP is carrying out work in haste using the money sanctioned by us,” he said.