Last day to grab BS-III vehicles, nearly Rs 2 lakh discount on superbikes

A view of vehicle showroom after offering discounts of up to Rs 12,500 on BS-III models to liquidate stocks,a day after the Supreme court banned sale and registration of such vehicles from April 1,in Allahabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

Today is the last day when you can purchase the motorcycle of your choice from your nearest showroom as dealers give heavy discounts owing to the Supreme Court ban on BS-III vehicles from April 1. In its ruling on Wednesday, the apex court observed that the ‘health of people is far, far more important than the commercial interests of manufacturers.’ With that ruling, SC put a complete ban on the sale and purchase of BS-III-compliant vehicles in India from April 1. Due to the court’s decision, auto manufacturers such as Hero, MotorCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and TVS are offering big discounts on some of their models to get rid of their unsold stock. Premium bike manufacturers such Triumph India and Ducati India too are offering attractive discounts on select BS-III models.

Here is a list of bikes available at mega discounts:

# Brands like Honda has offered a cash back of Rs 22,000 on models like Activa 3G (priced Rs 50,290, CB Shine (Rs 55,799 to Rs 61,283) and CD 110DX (Rs 47,202 to Rs 47,494).

# Triumph cruisers from Triumph Motorcycles in Mumbai are offering huge discount of Rs 3 lakh on Triumph Thunderbird Storm. Triumphs best selling bike in Delhi, Avengers is available with a discount of Rs 80,000 and accessories vouchers worth 66,000.

# Bajaj and Hero Motorcorp have offered free insurance and varied discounts on different models. Hero Motocorp is offering discounts on scooters Duet (priced Rs 49,480) and Maestro Edge (Rs 51,030), motorcycles Glamour (Rs 59,755) and Splendor 125 (Rs 55,575).

# Ducati Mumbai has reduced price of Monster 821 from Rs 13.7 lakh to 11 lakh. The Delhi branch is offering straight discount of Rs 2 lakh on Ducati Diavel.

# Harley- Davidson is offering over Rs 30,000 discount on its most popular model Harley Davidson Street 750.

The general manager of Honda, Arun Sharma told the Indian Express that they were able to sell over 30 two-wheelers in the last two days while they usually sold five in a month on these models.

