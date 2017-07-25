‘Lashkar operative’ attended camp in Pakistan with LeT chief Lakhvi: ATS

UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). (File) UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). (File)

Alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Saleem Khan, who is being interrogated by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), has reportedly claimed that LeT operation chief Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi had also attended special sessions at the LeT training camp in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan in 2007. Saleem had allegedly attended the camp then. Lakhvi is the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008.

“Saleem claimed during interrogation that Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi had visited the camp and given lecture at the training camp in Muzaffarabad. Saleem has so far denied his involvement in any of the terror incidents in India,” said IG, ATS, Asim Arun. He added that Saleem claimed to have undergone training for about a year in Pakistan.

“Saleem claimed that he developed interest in attending training camp in Pakistan and contacted an UAE cleric, who used to give taqreer (religious sermons) at a mosque in UAE. He allegedly arranged his visit to Pakistan,” said an ATS officer, who is part of the interrogation team. “When he reached Karachi Airport, an ISI agent took him to a place where he stayed for two days. He was then taken to Bahawalpur city where he met a senior ISI agent identified as Mohammad Ahmed. Later, Ahmed arranged Saleem’s stay in Bahawalpur for 10 days. Ahmed then sent him with a man to Muzaffarabad on a motorcycle,” added the officer.

Saleem’s name had earlier came to light during questioning of Shareef and Mohammad Kausar, who are facing trial in the Rampur CRPF camp attack case that took place on December 31, 2007. Shareef and Kausar had reportedly revealed that Saleem, too, was part of the training camp in Muzaffarabad in 2007.

