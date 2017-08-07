Lashkar militant, part of group behind attack on Amarnath yatris, killed in Pulwama encounter

A search operation was launched by the security forces in Samboora village late night immediately after they got information about presence of militants. (Representational image) A search operation was launched by the security forces in Samboora village late night immediately after they got information about presence of militants. (Representational image)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant from Pakistan was on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir. DGP, Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid said two other militants managed to escape but one of them got injured. “One Pakistan LeT terrorist killed, 1-2 terrorists escaped, one of them was injured,” news agency ANI quoted the DGP as saying.

The militant identified as Umar was part of the Abu Ismail group of Kashmir that is behind the July 10 attack on

Amarnath pilgrims that left eight devotees dead and several others injured, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

A search operation was launched by the security forces in Samboora village late night immediately after they got information about presence of militants. According to an ANI report, AK 47 rifle has also been recovered from the encounter site. The authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama in order to maintain law and order in the district.

DGP Vaid also said it is important to free our country from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. “Strong resolve of security forces to rid Kashmir of menace of terrorism, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism we must get freedom from,” he added.

