Lashkar man involved in Lt Umar Fayaz killing shot

The militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Padder of Yaripora Kulgam. Padder was also accused by police in some bank robberies in south Kashmir and an attack on a police station in Yaripora.

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Published:September 3, 2017 2:18 am
Umar Fyaz, Army officer, Lt Umar Fayaz, India News, Lashkar, Indian Army, Indian Express The bullet-riddled body of an Army officer was found in the Herman area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, believed to be involved in the abduction and killing of Lt Umar Fayaz in May, was killed by the Army in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles and police Special Operations Group laid an ambush at Tantraypora village in Kulgam district. Padder walked into the ambush and was killed after a brief encounter. An AK rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.

