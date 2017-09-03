Lashkar man involved in Lt Umar Fayaz killing shot

The bullet-riddled body of an Army officer was found in the Herman area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. The bullet-riddled body of an Army officer was found in the Herman area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, believed to be involved in the abduction and killing of Lt Umar Fayaz in May, was killed by the Army in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

The militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Padder of Yaripora Kulgam. Padder was also accused by police in some bank robberies in south Kashmir and an attack on a police station in Yaripora.

On Saturday, the Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles and police Special Operations Group laid an ambush at Tantraypora village in Kulgam district. Padder walked into the ambush and was killed after a brief encounter. An AK rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App