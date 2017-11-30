Lashkar man held in Uttar Pradesh was associate of Abu Jundal: NIA

The agency also said that Nayeem has been associated with Lashkar commander Amzad alias Rehan, based in Pakistan. (Photo for representation ) The agency also said that Nayeem has been associated with Lashkar commander Amzad alias Rehan, based in Pakistan. (Photo for representation )

A suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba operative arrested by the NIA on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh has turned out to be an associate of 26/11 accused Syed Zabiuddin Ansari, alias Abu Jundal, who taught Hindi to the 10 terrorists who attacked Mumbai.

Shaikh Abdul Nayeem, alias Nomi, the NIA has claimed, is an accused in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case which was masterminded by Jundal.

He had been arrested in the case in 2007 but escaped police custody in 2014 while being taken to court and is suspected to have sneaked into Bangladesh.

“The NIA, with the assistance of the UP ATS (anti-terror squad), arrested LeT terrorist Shaikh Abdul Nayeem @ Nomi, aged 37 yrs, resident of Aurangabad Maharashtra, in connection with the activities of LeT in various parts of India,” an NIA statement said.

“The subject was arrested from Charbagh Bus Stand Lucknow on 28-11-2017 morning. Some incriminating documents, mobile phone and bank account details were seized from him at the time of his arrest, “ the statement added.

The agency also said that Nayeem has been associated with Lashkar commander Amzad alias Rehan, based in Pakistan, and received funds from Lashkar operatives based in the UAE for setting up bases in different parts of India.

He also did reconnaissance of several tourist destinations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh for the purpose of carrying out terror attacks, the NIA statement said, adding that a special court had granted his custody to the agency for 10 days.

According to the NIA, Nayeem had been arrested by West Bengal police in 2007 while he was infiltrating into India from Bangladesh along with two Pakistanis and one Kashmiri.

“He had escaped from the judicial custody in Chhattisgarh area while he was being taken by train to Mumbai for production in the MCOCA court in the year 2014, “ the NIA statement said.

Following his disappearance, Nayeem’s mother had filed a petition in Bombay High Court, alleging that he had been murdered. The court set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a senior CBI officer to investigate the disappearance. In December 2016, the SIT told the court that Nayeem had not been murdered but escaped from custody with help from West Bengal police.

