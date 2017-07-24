Lashkar-e-Toiba module unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir, four arrested by police

“Next day, we searched the area and arrested some persons. We also recovered an assault rifle. Four people have been arrested so far,” the IGP said. (Representational Image) “Next day, we searched the area and arrested some persons. We also recovered an assault rifle. Four people have been arrested so far,” the IGP said. (Representational Image)

Police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module by arresting four over ground workers of the outfit who used to transport arms and ammunition from north Kashmir to south. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Munir Khan said the police had information that LeT was transporting arms and ammunition from north Kashmir to south through OGWs. “We developed this input and identified a vehicle which they were using.Four days back, in the evening that vehicle was intercepted but people inside that fled.The vehicle has been seized and we have recovered a magazine from it,” he told reporters.

