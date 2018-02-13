Two LeT militants killed in 30-hour long encounter in Srinagar, combing ops underway

Paramilitary force soldiers guard the cordon off area of a gunbattle with armed militants in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Paramilitary force soldiers guard the cordon off area of a gunbattle with armed militants in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants holed up in a building in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area were killed on Tuesday following an encounter lasting more than 30 hours. The encounter began early last morning after two militants made a failed attempt to attack a CRPF camp. Alert guards thwarted the attack forcing the militants to flee. Security forces comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF then tracked down the militants and engaged them in a gunbattle. A CRPF constable, identified as Mujahid Alam, was killed in the firing.

Security forces launched a final assault on the terrorists this morning. “Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition are recovered. It was Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. One CRPF jawan has been injured but is completely out of danger,” ANI quoted Kashmir IGP SP Pani as saying in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of filing this report, combing operations in the Karan Nagar area were underway.

The encounter near the CRPF camp in Srinagar comes just two days after the terror attack on Sunjuwan military station in Jammu in which six Army personnel and a civilian were killed. Two soldiers. including a JCO and a havildar, were killed in the encounter. Later, Army commandos recovered the bodies of three more soldiers and a civilian from inside the residential quarters.

Three terrorists were also killed during the gun-battle and arms, ammunition and other material seized from them revealed that they owed allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Sending out a warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday evening blamed Masood Azhar’s JeM for the terror attack in Jammu and warned Pakistan that it will pay for this misadventure, adding that the demography of the cantonment and adjoining areas indicates the possibility of local support to the terrorists.

