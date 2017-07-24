Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘over ground workers’ who aided Amarnath attack identified: JK Police

Giving additional details of the investigation, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Khan said, “Two LeT Pakistani militants, including Abu Ismail, supported by two local LeT militants, were involved in the case.” (Photo: ANI) Giving additional details of the investigation, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Khan said, “Two LeT Pakistani militants, including Abu Ismail, supported by two local LeT militants, were involved in the case.” (Photo: ANI)

The Lashkar-e-Taiba’s “over ground workers” who provided logistical help to militants before the attack on Amarnath pilgrims have been identified, police said today. Considerable progress has been made in the probe into July 10 terror attack that left eight pilgrims dead in Anantnag of south Kashmir, a senior police official said.

Giving additional details of the investigation, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Khan said, “Two LeT Pakistani militants, including Abu Ismail, supported by two local LeT militants, were involved in the case.”

The over ground workers (OGWs) of the LeT who provided logistical support before the attack have been identified by the police, he told reporters.

Khan said the police were also “investigating thoroughly whether the two local LeT militants, by the name of Jibran and Saad, who were killed at Bragpora (on 17 July), were in any way involved in the attack or not”.

