Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists involved in Kashmir bank loot incidents: IGP

Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, SJM Gilani, on Monday, said that the investigation has revealed role of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the recent incidents of bank loot reported from south Kashmir. “Investigation revealed terrorists of Laskar-e-Taiba & Hizbul Mujahideen involved in recent cases of bank loot in south Kashmir,” news agency ANI quoted Gilani as saying.

Four incidents of bank loot took place in three days in Kashmir and currency worth lakhs was taken away. First such loot took place on May 1 as the militants attacked a cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Five policemen and two security guards were killed in the attack.

Another loot in Kulgam district on May 2 at Ellaquai Dehati Bank was carried out by the militants. On May 3, two different incidents of loot happened and the lakhs of rupees worth of cash was taken away. In response to these attacks, the J&K Bank, on Saturday, decided to stop the cash transactions in 40 of its branches.

Meanwhile, IGP Gilani also spoke about the incident of stone pelting by students. He said, “Some students were instigated by outside elements to pelt stones by giving them money, appeal parents of students to counsel them.” Gilani also said that there were around 200 ‘terrorists’ operating in the Valley currently out of which 110 are local ‘terrorists’.

