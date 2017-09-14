Abu Ismail, Lashkar commander involved in Amarnath Yatra attack, killed in Nowgam encounter

Lashkar commander, Abu Ismail was killed in an encounter by the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday evening. (Representational Image) Lashkar commander, Abu Ismail was killed in an encounter by the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday evening. (Representational Image)

Lashkar commander, Abu Ismail who was behind the killing of Amarnath yatris was killed in an encounter by the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday evening. Two militants have been gunned down in the encounter, which started in the outskirts of the city. The Army and Police had cordoned the area after receiving inputs that top Lashkar commander, Abu Ismail was hiding in the area.

Officials said that encounter began at Arigam locality on the city outskirts and the operation is still underway. Abu Ismail, the Lashkar commander killed in the encounter was currently designated as the operational commander of Lashkar e Toiba in the Valley.

Meanwhile, mobile services have been temporarily blocked in Srinagar, news agency ANI reported.

The Amarnath bus yatra attack had claimed the lives of eight yatris and left 19 injured.

