Laser fence to check infiltration along borders with Nepal, Bhutan

Laser fence will be installed at certain points along India’s open borders with Nepal and Bhutan to prevent infiltration of terror modules and smuggling, officials said at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Giving details, Inspector General (Operations) of the border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), A K Singh, said that as a pilot project, laser fence would be put up at one location each along the 1,751-km Indo-Nepal and 699-km Indo-Bhutan boundaries.

The laser fences will be deployed in areas that are “uninhabited” due to difficult geographical terrain and are prone to smuggling and other terror activities.

“We are putting up pilot projects (of laser fencing) at two different places to know whether it will have any effect on the open border. The purpose is to secure those areas which have no habitation and are used by insurgents and criminals.

“We are testing if such places can be fenced by using laser fencing…this project, however, is in a very initial phase,” Singh told reporters here.

SSB Director General Rajni Kant Mishra, while interacting with journalists on the occasion of the force’s 54th Raising Day, explained the rationale of having a technology-based fence, a move made for the first time along these borders which are open and free for movement.

“Sometimes it is not possible to guard a border because of the terrain is so…in such areas technology comes to the help.

“Laser fence is one of the technology solutions that we are looking at from the point of view of ingress of criminals on these border,” Mishra said.

He said there was no plan to erect permanent fence on these two frontiers except for a 35-km stretch along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam which was erected at the request of the neighbouring government.

