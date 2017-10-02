Las Vegas Shooting: No reports of any Indian affected, says MEA

Only in Express
A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, raining down rapid fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 2, 2017 8:52 pm
las vegas, Mandalay Bay, las vegas shooting, las vegas strip, Mandalay Bay shooting, Mandalay Bay gunman, las vegas gunman, Route 91 Harvest festival People wait in a medical staging area on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas. (Source: Reuters)
There have been no reports of any Indian casualty in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

“No reports have been received of any Indian nationals amongst those affected in the Las Vegas shooting incident,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in a mass shooting at a music concert in Las Vegas today.

“Our Consulate in San Fransisco continues to monitor the situation on a real-time basis,” Kumar said, responding to a query.

