Large quantity of arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand

A large quantity of arms and ammunition belonging to ultra outfit “Jharkhand Prastuti Committee” (JPC) has been seized by a combined police team of Hazaribagh, Giridih and Chatra districts, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. DIG (North Chotonagpur Range) Upendra Kumar told a press conference here that the recovery was made from Parhariya forest within Katkumdag police station limits in Hazaribagh district last night following a massive raid conducted by the joint police team.

The DIG said, raids were conducted on the basis of disclosures made by JPC Supremo Nagjee alias Nageshwar Ganjhu and his deputy commander Purushottam at Sariya police station in Giridih district on December 25 last.

The arrested ultras during interrogation had informed police that their weapons were hidden somewhere in the Parhariya Jungle following which a special task force was formed to recover the hidden arms in the forest, he said.

Kumar also said, as soon as the police team entered the forest, they noticed some persons were standing in the middle of forest and they fled on seeing the police.

The police team chased them and arrested one Prakash Yadav and Bablu Yadav, who guided the police to the spot where the arms and ammunition were hidden.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition wrapped in plastic were recovered including two SLR, one AK-47 rifle, one semi automatic one point 315 rifle, nine magazines, 143 rounds of SLR cartridges, 24 rounds of AK 47 rifle cartridges, eight cell phones with SIM cards of different companies, uniforms and other documents were seized.