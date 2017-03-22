Two involved in laptop thefts from cars arrested

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptops and other valuables by breaking windows of cars using slingshots in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday. In the last three months, incidents of laptop thefts were reported in which the thieves broke the window panes of cars, DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said.

The area of Dwarka was particularly affected with these incidents.

In order to prevent these incidents, the Anti-Robbery Cell of the district was directed to deploy sources to get clues about the gangs active in the area, he said.

“The accused used to target the cars parked near busy markets and educational institutes. They would use a gulel (slingshot) to break the rear side window pane and would wait for a few seconds,” he added.

They would then pick up the bag containing laptop and other valuables.

The accused also revealed that they used to give the stolen Laptops to one Mukesh, a laptop dealer at the Nehru Place market. He has also been arrested by Rajasthan Police in a case.

They sold laptops to Mukesh at Rs 7,000 per piece. The accused were active in south and southwest Delhi, Kumar said.

The police team visited all the spots of incidents and collected CCTV footages from the area.

On March 18, the team received a tip-off about two accused coming to Dwarka to meet one of their associates.

A laptop, that they had stolen, from a car parked near Shiksha Bharti School, Dwarka was recovered from them.

The accused — Deepak (28) and Nikhil (19) told police that they had been involved in laptop thefts in past too.

“Deepak is a notorious criminal of Sarita Vihar area and had been involved in laptop thefts cases there. His movements were being monitored there that is why he shifted his base to Dwarka in Sector 7 and started committing laptop thefts from vehicles there in the last three months along with Ankit,” the DCP said.

