Lankan Navy arrests five Tamil Nadu fishermen

On January 8, 10 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts were arrested and their boats impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters. (Photo for representational purpose) On January 8, 10 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts were arrested and their boats impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters. (Photo for representational purpose)

Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters, fisheries department official said on Thursday. The incident occurred last night when five fishermen from Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu and were rounded up by the Lankan Navy and taken to Jaffna in the island nation, Pudukottai district fisheries department, Assistant Director Sekar said.

Meanwhile, over 3,500 fishermen in 625 boats from this island town had ventured into the sea on Wednesday and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval men came and snapped the fishing nets of 25 fishing boats forcing all of them to return to the shore without catch, this morning, Rameswaram Fishermen Association Presdient S Emerite said.

