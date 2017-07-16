Landslides cut off Manipur supply-line through Nagaland

Imphal: An aerial view of the flood affected areas in Imphal, Manipur on Saturday. File/PTI Photo Imphal: An aerial view of the flood affected areas in Imphal, Manipur on Saturday. File/PTI Photo

The main supply line to Manipur has remained cut off for the second day on Sunday after a massive landslide took away about 150 metres of National Highway 2 about 22 km south of Kohima, with the authorities saying it would take at least three more days for making an alternative route functional.

“The landslide has been massive, leaving practically no trace of the National Highway for about 150 metres. While the Border Roads Organisation is working round the clock to create a new alternative passage, it is unlikely for heavy vehicles to resume plying between Kohima and Imphal,” Kohima deputy commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan told The Indian Express over the telephone.

The district administration and BRO have permitted plying of light vehicles by using a village road as a by-pass, while movement of heavy vehicles including buses and trucks has remained suspended. Supply of essential commodities including petroleum products to Manipur through NH-2 has been severely affected. Movement of essential commodities to Manipur through the circuitous Guwahati-Shillong-Silchar-Jiribam route has also remained restricted due to floods in southern Assam.

Landslides have also affected movement of vehicles on National Highway 2 between Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland for the past several days, with deputy commissioner Soundararajan saying heavy vehicles have been totally banned till the road was fully repaired. “Light vehicles including smaller vehicles with essential items have been permitted through two alternative village roads in order to keep the supply flowing,” he said.

Landslides triggered of by heavy rains have also damaged 20 houses in Kohima city and another 20 in Tuensang last week, official reports in Kohima said.

