Landslides after heavy pre-monsoon rain in Mizoram

Mizoram has been cut off from the rest of the country as landslide, triggered by heavy and incessant pre-monsoon rains, blocked the National Highway 54, official sources said on Tuesday. The Highway has been blocked since yesterday due to the landslide caused by continuous rainfall since last week, Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Director C Lalpeksanga said.

Landslides occurred at several places in the southern part of the north eastern state and capital Aizawl, he said.

Telecommunication systems were disrupted in many places as several telephone lines snapped due to the rainfall, Lalpeksanga said.

A three-storied building also collapsed on the same day in the capital, he said.

