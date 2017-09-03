Landslide in Shimla: Traffic restored on Shoghi-Dhalli bypass

As many as 11 people, who were affected by the landslip, have been shifted to the newly constructed houses for the homeless by the municipal corporation. As many as 11 people, who were affected by the landslip, have been shifted to the newly constructed houses for the homeless by the municipal corporation.

The Dhalli-Shoghi bypass, which was blocked yesterday due to a massive landslide near the Dhalli tunnel, was today reopened to traffic. The eight vehicles, which were buried under mounds of earth, were dug up.

“The road has been opened but as a precaution, the vehicular movement would not be allowed from 7 pm to 7am,” Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

Meanwhile, officials said Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 74 rain-related deaths during the monsoon this year. Mandi accounted for 47 deaths, Shimla 7, Bilaspur 3 and Chamba and Kinnaur 2 each.

The state has suffered a loss of Rs 664 crore to public and private property, they said.

