Landslide-hit Malin village rehabilitated

Apart from houses, a school, a gram panchayat office, a public health centre, public toilets and a boundary wall for the village too were constructed. (Representational Image) Apart from houses, a school, a gram panchayat office, a public health centre, public toilets and a boundary wall for the village too were constructed. (Representational Image)

Swallowed up by a catastrophic landslide three years ago that left 151 of its residents dead, Malin village in Pune district has a new address now.

The village has been rehabilitated two kms away from its original location and is spread over on 8-acre land in Amde village.

Located in the foothills of the Sahyadri mountain range, Malin village housing nearly 50 families had disappeared within a minute in the landslide in July 2014.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday handed over the keys of the newly-constructed houses in the village to the kin of those who lost their life in the tragedy.

He termed the rehabilitation work as a “phenomenal transformation and revival which will act as the model for all future works”.

The chief minister said 12 government organisations and departments, around 2,508 officials and employees, 13 NGOs and over 700 activists had worked together to make the dream of villagers true.

“Any tragedy is unfortunate and after any disaster, the government, the administration, the society and people from all walks of life come together to fight the disaster, and that time the intensity of the catastrophe lessens. This is what happened with Malin,” he had said.

The newly-built 67 houses are earthquake-resistant.

“The Malin rehabilitation work is a model for all future works as it is done with maximum sensitivity. We are also working on five other villages in the region, which too are in a danger zone. We assure all possible support to the people,” he had said.

Each house, made up of steel and concrete, has the carpet area of 450 sq feet.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to the victims of the catastrophe.

Apart from houses, a school, a gram panchayat office, a public health centre, public toilets and a boundary wall for the village too were constructed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now