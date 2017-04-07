Landslide damages dozen houses in Sringar, minor injured

The water level in River Jhelum has started to recede but is still flowing above danger mark at Ram Munshi Bagh in the city. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi The water level in River Jhelum has started to recede but is still flowing above danger mark at Ram Munshi Bagh in the city. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi

A dozen houses were damaged and a minor boy injured in a landslide in Dalgate area of the city, triggered by incessant rains across Kashmir over past three days.

The landslide occurred at Gagribal, in the foothills of Shankaracharya hill, in the wee hours, extensively damaging three residential premises, a police official said. He said nine other residential houses suffered partial damage due to the landslide.

One minor boy — Fabyan Javaid — suffered head injuries in the incident and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. Heavy rains lashed Kashmir valley over past three days till last evening, triggering fears of a repeat of 2014 floods.

The water level in River Jhelum has started to recede but is still flowing above danger mark at Ram Munshi Bagh in the city.

