Landslide briefly blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

J-K: The landslide took place around 3:15 am in Ramban district's Rattanbas area, blocking the 300-km road's Banihal stretch, he said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:November 1, 2017 1:06 pm
A landslide on Wednesday briefly blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, a traffic department spokesman said.

The spokesman said that men and machines were immediately pressed into service and the highway was cleared for traffic by 6:30 am. He said that as work at the site was still going on, movement of traffic on the stretch was slow.

