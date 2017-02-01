Land to be acquired only with farmers’ consent, law soon: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

While paying rich tributes to Sir Chhotu Ram, the CM Manohar Lal Khattar said his contribution towards the welfare of farmers, poor and labourers could never be forgotten. While paying rich tributes to Sir Chhotu Ram, the CM Manohar Lal Khattar said his contribution towards the welfare of farmers, poor and labourers could never be forgotten.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesady said the land of farmers would be acquired only with their consent and the state government will soon enact a law in this regard. “Law will soon be enacted under which land of a farmer will be acquired only with his consent,” he said speaking as a chief guest on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

He also said the farmers would now not be required to make frequent rounds of the Revenue Courts to get their land-related disputes settled. “These will be disposed off in just two appeals,” Khattar said, adding that ‘Remand Pratha’ which existed earlier in this regard is abolished.

While paying rich tributes to Sir Chhotu Ram, the CM said his contribution towards the welfare of farmers, poor and labourers could never be forgotten.

“He was instrumental in getting the law passed against the ‘zamindari pratha’ which was prevailing during the British rule and got the farmers freed from the clutches of landlord,” Khattar said.

He said the state government had taken various steps for the welfare of farmers.

The rate of interest on crop loans has been reduced to zero per cent, and compensation amounting to Rs 2,400 crore has been given to the farmers on account of damage to the crops caused due to natural calamities whereas during the last 48 years, only Rs 1,200 crore was distributed as compensation, he claimed.

A provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna. Apart from this, the government is also contemplating to form its own Fasal Bima Company to provide direct benefit to the farmers, he said.

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) issue, Khattar said some opposition leaders were creating a hue and cry over it.

“They (INLD) are saying that they would dig the canal and bring the water to the state. SYL is an inter-state issue and is now in the Supreme Court for final hearing. I have full faith in the judiciary and hope that the decision would come in favour of Haryana,” he said.