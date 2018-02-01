Land that doesn’t exist used to fund Hurriyat: NIA probe

After a six-month investigation, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Watali, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) head Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin and nine others under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC. After a six-month investigation, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Watali, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) head Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin and nine others under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC.

To cover up the financing of the Hurriyat’s activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a plot of land that doesn’t exist was leased out to a businessman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Rs five crore, an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the funding of terrorism in J&K has found.

The NIA has identified the UAE businessman who signed an agreement with Kashmiri business Zahoor Ahmad Watali, who is in judicial custody, to lease the land for Rs five crore in 2014.

It is learnt that the UAE businessman transferred the money – in more than 20 installments — between 2014 and 2016. Sources said the land for which the deal was made never existed, according to balance sheet records of Watali’s firm, Trison Farms. A government official alleged that the contract between Watali and Kapoor was full of legal loopholes that proved it was a cover-up to bring foreign remittances to India.

Watali, officials alleged not only acted as a hawala operator but also aided Hurriyat leaders with other logistical support. In 2011, Watali’s firm raised over Rs 2.5 crore in unsecured loans in the names of his wife and three sons. The loan was used to repay another secured loan of nearly Rs 3 crore from J&K banks.

“He has not been able to explain the source of this money so far,” the official said and added that the NIA has seized a list of the names of Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) officials during raids at Watali’s residence which is part of the NIA chargesheet.

After a six-month investigation, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Watali, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) head Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin and nine others under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code. A Delhi court is likely to take the cognizance of the chargesheet Thursday.

Watali (65) started his own business at a very young age and owned a bandsaw machine business by the time he was 22. He later set up an oil mill and manufacturing units used to construct window and doors, sources said. According to officials, Watali ventured into real estate and developed flats and plots under Trison Farms. He was also a broker in Dubai and ferried cargo flights between Dubai and Russia.

Investigators also claimed to have unearthed links between Kashmiri students studying in Pakistan — after being granted visas by the Pakistan High Commission in India — and Hurriyat leaders. Sources said several students were given visas on the recommendation of various Hurriyat leaders, it is alleged.

“This is a three way nexus where militants, Pakistani/ISI officials and the Hurriyat patronize Kashmiri students which may help them prepare a section of citizens who are engineers, doctors and technocrats in Kashmir and will always have affection towards Pakistan. The NIA has found several such documents where it has been found that the medical students studying in Pakistan on the recommendations of Hurriyat leaders were either linked to an active militant or a former militant.” an official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App