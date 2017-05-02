Land scam probe: Officer in Bhupinder Singh Hooda government questioned

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The CBI on Monday questioned UPSC member and former additional principal secretary in Haryana government Chattar Singh in connection with a case of illegal allocation of industrial plots in Panchkula, Haryana. The CBI’s FIR in the case mentions then chairman of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) also as an accused. As the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the HUDA chairman at the time.

It says that industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of allotment, which included allowing them to submit applications after the last date of submission.

The 14 people who had been allotted plots had allegedly submitted their applications on January 24, 2012 – days after the submission deadline of January 6, 2012, according to the FIR. It is also alleged that the 14 plots, ranging from 496 sq m to 1,280 sq m, were allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made midway in the eligibility criteria. Singh, a former IAS officer of 1980 batch, was additional principal secretary to the Haryana CM between 2009 and ‘13, when Hooda was the CM.

